Second search warrant served in connection to Red Top Motel investigation

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- Spokane Valley Investigative Unit detectives are still searching for the suspects wanted in connection to the raid of the Red Top Motel.

On Wednesday, detectives developed information that one of the suspects was at a home on the 900 block of North Burns in Spokane Valley. Officials said they served a search warrant at the home late in the evening with help from the SWAT team, K9 Unit and Air 1.

Authorities said detectives were very familiar with the home. They said violent criminal had been known to stay there and there has been a high amount of criminal activity.

Detectives said multiple people were contacted and one person was arrested for an unrelated warrant.

Officials said they seized methamphetamine, heroin and an Armalite AR-15 style rifle.

The primary suspect was not found at the location when the warrant was served.



© 2018 KREM-TV