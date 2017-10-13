Second person dies from injuries after car jumped curb, crashed into sleeping group

Residents put stuffed animals and flowers near where a man was killed as he slept on the sidewalk. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A second person has died from their injuries in a crash outside a Safeway in Spokane early Sunday morning.

Sheera Cunningham and two others had been asleep on the sidewalk when a car jumped the curb in the parking lot at a high rate of speed, police said, slamming into them. Cunningham passed away from her injuries this week. Julius Bradford Cooper died at the scene.

Officials said Brittney Moen was driving through the Hillyard parking lot Sunday morning when she jumped the curb and hit the three people.

(Photo: KREM)

Court documents said her blood alcohol level was .08 or higher at the time of the incident. She initially faced one charge of vehicular homicide and two charges of vehicular assault; no word yet if those charges will be updated to reflect the second death from the crash. As of Friday afternoon, the charges on the Spokane County Inmate Roster had not changed.

Police asked for witnesses to come forward with any details they might have about the case.

© 2017 KREM-TV