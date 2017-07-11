Search for missing Spokane boy continues after one year

SPOKANE, Wash.—The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help finding a child who went missing last July.

Reports said now 17-year old Jonathan Stephenson went missing July 3, 2016. He was last seen in Spokane, Washington.

Stephenson is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Reports said Stephenson could still be in the area, or tried to travel to Washougal, Washington or Portland, Oregon.

Anyone with information about Jonathan is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Spokane County Sheriff’s Department at 509-456-2233.

