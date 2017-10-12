Search for men after one exposed self to women through window at apartment complex

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- Officials in Spokane Valley are searching for two men after women reported one of them exposed himself to them.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said two women were working out at a clubhouse and gym at Granite Pointe Apartments in Spokane Valley.



On the evening of October 7, surveillance video appears to show a man in a Seahawks sweatshirt be on the lookout while the second man exposed himself to the women through a glass window. He continued to perform a sexual act.



Detectives said there have been four or five other reports in the general area of similar situations happening, although it's not clear if these men were involved in those cases.



Anyone who can identify these men, call Detective Nathan Bohanek at 509-477-3223.

