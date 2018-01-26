KREM
SCSO: Level three sex offender moving to Spokane

Staff , KREM 9:56 AM. PST January 26, 2018

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. —  The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a level 3 sex offender moving to the 1800 block of E. Desmet Ave. in Spokane.

Randi Daniel Raney Hobbs, 31, was convicted in 2004 for first degree rape of a child.

Hobbs was released in 2013 and is not wanted at this time by law enforcement, the notification was sent out as a precaution, according to SCSO.

