(Photo: SCSO)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public a level two sex offender is moving to the 1400 block of N. Lidgerwood Street near Gonzaga.

John D. Anderson, 48, was convicted in 1994 for indecent liberties with a 14 year old boy.

Anderson is not wanted by law enforcement at this time, SCSO said.



© 2018 KREM-TV