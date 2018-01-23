SCSO seeks info on people at gas station near time of sexual assault

PHOTO: Spokane County Sheriff's Office

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.—The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office detectives asked the public to help identify people who were stopped at the Cenex Zip Trip on East Trent around the time a sexual assault took place.

Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives said the two males and one female were not being investigated in relation to the crime. Detectives said they just wanted to talk with them.

SCSO officials said it appeared that the people arrived at the store around the same time as the brutal crime and could have more information about the assault.

Detective Rob Satake would like these three, or anyone who can help identify them, to call him at 509-477-6319.

