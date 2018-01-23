KREM
SCSO seeks info on people at gas station near time of sexual assault

Blood found in the car of a man accused of rape has officers worried he may have hurt someone else. Deputies say the suspect stopped by the Spokane Valley Zip Trip store several times before he assaulted an employee there over the weekend. (1-18-17

Staff , KREM 12:04 PM. PST January 23, 2018

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.—The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office detectives asked the public to help identify people who were stopped at the Cenex Zip Trip on East Trent around the time a sexual assault took place.

Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives said the two males and one female were not being investigated in relation to the crime. Detectives said they just wanted to talk with them.

SCSO officials said it appeared that the people arrived at the store around the same time as the brutal crime and could have more information about the assault. 

Detective Rob Satake would like these three, or anyone who can help identify them, to call him at 509-477-6319.

