SCSO searches for suspect who assaulted, shot girlfriend

Daniel Johnson, 48 (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives need help finding a man who is suspected of tying up a woman, assaulting her and shooting her.

Officials said Daniel Johnson, 48, fled from deputies Monday night and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Around 11:55 p.m., a Spokane Valley deputy saw a car with its turn signal on stopped on Adams just south of Broadway. As he drove by the car, the turn signal went off and the car sped away quickly. Spokane Valley officials said the deputy tried to catch up with the car but lost sight of it.

Authorities said the deputy later saw a set of tail lights in an alleyway between a shop and a home near the 14600 block of E. Broadway. The deputy pulled in behind the Chrysler Sebring and noticed it was the same car that fled earlier. Officials said the car was abandoned and it had not been stolen. The deputy also saw a pump action shotgun in the passenger seat, what appeared to be blood and a cellphone on the ground by the driver’s door.

Assisting deputies checked the phone for information because they did not know if someone was injured. According to deputies, the phone opened to a video of a woman who appeared to be tied up against her will and was being assaulted.

Deputies began searching the area, called local hospitals and called in Major Crimes detectives. Spokane Valley authorities said they soon learned a woman, who appeared to have been assaulted and shot, arrived at a local hospital. Officials said her injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

Authorities have identified the suspect as the victim’s boyfriend, Daniel Johnson. He is wanted for first degree assault domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment. Additional charges are expected.

Spokane Valley officials said Johnson has a history of being armed. He is described as a white male, 6’0” tall, medium build with short red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the assault, Johnson’s location, or information on his criminal activities leading up to this incident are urged to call 911.

© 2017 KREM-TV