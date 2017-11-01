SCSO searches for suspect passing checks stolen from victim visiting cemetary

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane County Sheriff’s Office detective is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who has been using stolen check.

Officials said the man has been passing the checks at many different business in North Spokane, Downtown and Spokane Valley.

Sheriff’s office leaders said the check, along with other items, were stolen during a vehicle prowling in September while the victim was visiting Greenwood Memorial Cemetery.

If you can help identify the man in these pictures you are asked to contact Detective Mark Smoldt at 509-477-3193.

