SCSO searches for armed and dangerous domestic violence suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a domestic violence suspect.

Kenneth E. Head Jr, 51, is accused of threatening to kill his wife, and is likely armed.

Police were called to a residence in the 191000 block of S. Aspen Meadows drive in southwest Spokane County very early Tuesday morning.

Head was reportedly very intoxicated and said he had “nothing else to live for” and “Call the cops, I’ve got my guns and I’ve lived long enough.”

SCSO said the victim was not hurt during the assault but Major Crimes detectives have been called in to continue the investigation.

Head’s family has been moved to a safe location, SCSO said, while they search for the suspect.

“Head should be considered armed and possibly dangerous due to his actions and statements,” SCSO wrote in a release. “Citizens should not approach him. It is our sincere hope Head contacts Detectives and makes arrangements to safely surrender.”

Head was armed with a .45 caliber handgun, possibly a shotgun and has access to several additional weapons, SCSO officals said.

He was last seen driving a silver 1988 Ford F250 pickup with Washington license plates C30787M. Anyone who sees him or knows where he is located is asked to call 911 immediately.



