SCSO reminds people not to fall for phone scams

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents in the area about multiple scams that continue to go around the area.

In the last couple of weeks, the sheriff’s office received reports of the jury scam, the IRS scam and the Microsoft computer virus scam.

All of the scams involve a thief scaring someone into buying prepaid credit cards, iTunes cards or similar items or they convince the victim to give them access to their computer or to provide personal information.

Officials want to remind people not to provide any personal or banking information over the phone to anyone you do not know. Law Enforcement, government or reputable businesses will not call and coerce you into buying prepaid credit cards, providing remote access to computers, or providing personal information.

If you get a call like this, hang up and report the phone call to Crime Check at 509-456-2233.



