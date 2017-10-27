SCSO recovers truck used in attempt to open ATM

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane County Sheriff’s officials said they have recovered a truck Thursday night that may have been used by a suspect who tried to open an ATM with a stolen forklift.

Authorities said the Ford F-150 was found in the area of Cozza and Nevada around 7:15 p.m. after a citizen called to report a suspicious vehicle in the area. The person who called it in said the truck looked like the one in surveillance photos released Thursday. A Spokane Police Officer responded and learned the truck had been reported stolen on October 16 during a burglary at a business in West Spokane County.

Officials believe the truck was used while trying to steal an ATM. Security cameras show a man stealing the forklift around 3:20 a.m. Thursday from the Wandermere Car Wash Plaza on North Division.

According to a release, a short time later someone saw this same person and white truck at the Banner Bank on East Hastings. There, deputies said he tried to steal the ATM by pulling it from the building with the pickup and forklift.

The sheriff’s office said no money or personal information was stolen from the machine, but the man did cause $40,000 in damage to the bank and ATM.

The man was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a green reflective vest.

Anyone who has information regarding this crime or can help locate the suspect is urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

© 2017 KREM-TV