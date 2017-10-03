SCSO recommends new domestic violence charges against SPD officer

Spokane Police Officer John Scott (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has recommended charges against a Spokane Police officer accused of domestic violence.

Back in July, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office was sent to the home of Officer John Scott for a domestic violence assault investigation. Deputies arrested Scott for one count of assault domestic violence in the fourth degree. Prosecutors said he was arrested after a fight over a cell phone and a push. They decided not to move forward with the case based on the facts.

Authorities have recommend three new charges of fourth degree assault domestic violence and one count of unlawful imprisonment. Officials said two of the fourth degree assault charges stem from incidents on August 16, 2016 and April 3, 2017 that were not previously reported to the sheriff’s office. They said the unlawful imprisonment charge also stemmed for an incident on April 3, 2017 that was not reported to law enforcement. The third assault charge was from the incident where Scott was arrested, according to authorities.

SCSO leaders said within a few days of the charges being dropped, a detective reviewed the Lethality Assessment Card which provided additional information regarding the history of domestic violence incidents between Scott and the victim. Officials said the Lethality Assessment Card is a domestic screening process designed to help identify and assess the risk of a victim’s potential danger of being seriously injured or killed by an intimate partner.

Detectives forwarded their finding to the prosecutor’s office on Monday for review.



