SCSO notifies of a level 3 sex offender moving to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said a level three sex offender is being released.

James A. Petershick, 59, has multiple convictions involving teenage girls, including third degree rape of a child.

According to the release from SCSO, Petershick is moving to the 200 block of W. Sprague Avenue in Spokane.

Petershick is not wanted by law enforcement at this time. The notification of his relocation was sent out as a precaution, according to SCSO.

