KREM
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

SCSO notifies of a level 3 sex offender moving to Spokane

Staff , KREM 5:32 PM. PST January 18, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said a level three sex offender is being released.

James A. Petershick, 59, has multiple convictions involving teenage girls, including third degree rape of a child.  

According to the release from SCSO, Petershick is moving to the 200 block of W. Sprague Avenue in Spokane.

Petershick is not wanted by law enforcement at this time.  The notification of his relocation was sent out as a precaution, according to SCSO.

© 2018 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories