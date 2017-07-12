SCSO looks for information in possible Spokane Valley child luring

Spokane County Sheriff's Office (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley deputies are looking for information on a possible child luring incident that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said a neighbor on North Ella was doing some work around her house when she heard a car drive by slowly around 3:30 p.m. The woman thought the driver was looking at homes for sale and was not concerned.

Then, she heard a man’s voice say, “Hey girls come her. I have some books for you.” She stood up and saw a man reaching toward a young girl who lives in the neighborhood. The woman yelled, “No!” and walked toward the man who quickly got in his car and left.

Authorities said the children were not injured or touched by the man because he was about three to four feet away from the woman when she yelled.

The woman described the man as white, about 30 years old, tan complexion, dark clean cut hair and clean shaven. She said he was wearing a neon yellow short sleeved shirt with an Avista logo on it and jeans. Witnesses told deputies he was driving a black or dark colored two-door boxy coupe, similar to a Honda Civic or possibly a Ford Flex with a sunroof. The car had no window tinting and may have fading paint near the trunk.

Sheriff’s officials said Avista is aware of the information and said there is no information to believe he is an actual employee there. Avista said most workers will be in a marked car or have signage indicating they work with them.

If you observed any suspicious activity or the man and vehicle, you are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

