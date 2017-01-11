SCSO looking for suspect who threatened to stab store employee

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is looking for this man, who allegedly threatened to stab an employee at JC Penney in Spokane Valley. (Photo: Custom)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Authorities are searching for a suspect who threatened to stab a store employee after stealing a pair of shoes from the JC Penney in Spokane Valley.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect seen in surveillance camera photos.

According to SCSO officials, the suspect walked into the JC Penney on November 28, 2016 around 6:30 p.m. An employee attempted to stop the suspect after she observed him put on a pair of Nike Air Mavin shoes and walk out of the store.

The employee told deputies she noticed the suspect carrying a large bag and placing several boxes of shoes in a cart. She watched the suspect put on a red and white pair of shoes before placing his old shoes in the shoe box.

The suspect placed several additional items in his cart as he moved throughout the store. He walked to a checkout stand and placed all of the times from the cart onto the check stand counter before he walked toward the exit while still wearing the shoes he had not purchased.

The employee contacted the man and identified herself as a JC Penney Assets Protection Employee. She asked the man to go back inside.

The suspect said he did not do anything and she could not make him go back in the store. She asked him again while taking ahold of his wrist. The suspect then grabbed her arm and pushed her backward into the doors leading to the parking lot.

The employee kept a grasp of the suspect’s arm as he yelled for her to let go and threatened to stab her if she did not. The suspect raised his arm as he told the victim he had something in his hand and he would take it out and stab her.

The employee let go of the suspect’s arm because she did not know if he was armed with a weapon. The suspect ran outside and fled the location on a bicycle.

If you are able to identify the suspect or have any information regarding the crime, please call Detective Marc Melville at 509-477-3325 regarding incident number is 2016-10025770.

(© 2017 KREM)