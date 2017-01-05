SCSO: East Valley Chapel Road blocked by train

File image of railroad track. (Photo: Thinkstock)

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. --- The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers of a train blocking East Valley Chapel Road just west of Highway 27.

Thursday, SCSO said Union Pacific Railroad told them they are working to reset the lead locomotive of the train. SCSO said in a release the road will likely be blocked overnight.

Union Pacific Railroad said they were working to correct the situation as quickly as possible.

The front of the locomotive is partially off the track, according to officials.

Commuters should take a different route, and no one was injured.

(© 2017 KREM)