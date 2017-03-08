SCSO deputy shot in shoulder released from hospital

Photo: SCSO

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Just one day after surgery, the Spokane County deputy that was shot in the shoulder was released from the hospital.

The deputy, who has not been identified, was shot Monday during an exchange of gunfire with a domestic violence suspect.

The suspect, Dean Bellamy, died following the incident from a gunshot wound. It was unclear if the wound was self-inflicted or as a result of the exchange of gunfire.

SCSO said they tried to negotiate with Bellamy, using non-lethal force at first to get him to surrender, but it was ineffective.

RELATED: Man suspected of shooting Spokane County SWAT deputy had violent history

The Medical Examiner’s report said his manner of death is “pending further investigation and crime lab analysis.”

The incident is still under investigation.

Wednesday, several intersections were closed along Division Street as the deputy and his family were escorted home from the hospital by a processional of officers from several different agencies.

SCSO has not released the name of the deputy shot, but said he is the kind of guy who is “always in good spirits.”

Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said the injured deputy is one of the nicest guys you will ever meet and considers him a friend.

Everyone now is hoping for a speedy recovery. The deputy’s name is expected to be released later this week.

© 2017 KREM-TV