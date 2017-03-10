SCSO deputy shot in Colbert standoff identified

Sgt. H.J. Whapeles (Photo: Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Custom)

COLBERT, Wash. – The deputy shot in the shoulder during a standoff situation in Colbert on Monday has been identified as Sergeant H.J. Whapeles.

Whapeles sustained a gunshot wound to his right shoulder by the suspect and was released from the hospital on Wednesday. He is resting at home with his family and expected to make a full recovery.

Whapeles is a 16-year veteran of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office where he earned the rank of Sergeant in 2015. He has been a member of the SWAT team for 13 years.

During his career, Whapeles received several letters of commendation from citizens and coworkers recognizing his excellent work.

The domestic violence suspect in Monday night’s standoff was identified Dean J. Bellamy. According to SCSO, Bellamy was armed at the time of the incident.

Deputies attempted to use non-lethal force to get Bellamy to surrender, but it was not effective. Bellamy was found dead inside the home, SCSO said. The Medical Examiner determined it was a result of a gunshot wound to the head, though they were not sure it if was self-inflicted or the result of the gunfire exchange with deputies inside.

The deputies who returned fire during the standoff were identified at Deputy Rob Cunningham, Detective Mike McNees, Corporal Jeff Welton, Deputy Jason Petrini and Deputy David Totman.

The Spokane Police Department is the managing agency in this incident. The SIRR Team’s investigation is ongoing.

