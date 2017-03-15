SCSO asks for help to ID woman suspected of cashing counterfeit checks

Female suspect accused of using fake checks in the Spokane County area. (Photos: SCSO)

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. --- The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public to identify a woman they believe is fraudulently cashing counterfeit checks using a victim’s information gleaned from stolen checks.

On Jan. 26, according to SCSO, a victim reported he had learned someone took checks used to make payments from his outgoing mail. The checks were not cashed, but after looking at his banking information, he learned several unauthorized checks had been written against his account.

The victim said the counterfeit checks had been printed using his bank account information and fraudulently cashed at local businesses.

The woman in the photos is believed to have used the counterfeit checks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Meyer at 509-477-3159 reference case number 2017-10010830.

