SCSO asking for public's help in identifying a female suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Task Force is asking for the public’s help in identifying a female suspect accused of fraudulently withdrawing several hundred dollars from a STCU location in Spokane.

According to The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office the suspect used a victim’s personal information stolen during a residential burglary. The burglary occurred at a South Hill residence on August 22nd and the fraudulent cash withdrawal happened a couple days later.

If you can help identify the woman in the photographs you are asked to contact Detective Meyer at (509) 477-3159 and reference #10112364.

