SCSO ask for public's help to identify suspect who stole and wrecked Honda, fled on foot

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Regional Theft Task Force Investigators asked the public for help Tuesday in identifying the male in these photos.

The male is suspected of wrecking a stolen Honda on I-90 and fleeing on foot through a nearby construction yard. The incident occurred on March 6, 2017 at 5:00 a.m. and caused significant property damage.

Investigators acknowledged the photos are not high quality but hope someone may recognize the suspect. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call SRATTF Detective Jerry Walker at (509)-838-9384.

