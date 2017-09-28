SCRAPS takes in record number of animals in September

"Amnesty Month" encourages residents to register their pets. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS) said it has taken in a record number of animals in September.

Two days before the month ended, SCRAPS took in 1,112 animals. In August, that number was 993 and in July it was 881. The last time SCRAPS took in more than 1,100 animals was September 2014.

“September is always a very high intake month for us, but this year it is off the charts," said Nancy Hill, Executive Director of SCRAPS. “Most of these animals are cats without identification.”

Only 3 percent of cats brought into SCRAPS had owners return and pick them up. That's compared to 64 percent of dogs.

SCRAPS said it's having an adoption special to help clear its cages. The special is September 28 through September 30. All cats are available for $20.

