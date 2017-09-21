SCRAPS services may be impacted by county budget cuts

SCRAPS said they have officers on call 24-hours a day. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Agency officials said the county is facing significant budget cuts and some of their services may be impacted.

SCRAPS leaders said the agency relies on pet licensing as a major source of funding but license sales are lagging, creating other budgetary challenges.

The Board of County Commissioners for Spokane County will be making decisions on the budget soon and may be forced to cut some services, according to SCRAPS.

SCRAPS is encouraging people who value their services to attend the County Commissioners public meeting on the 2018 budget on September 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the Spokane County Public Works building at 1026 W. Broadway.

SCRAPS provides shelter and care for the stray, homeless, abused and abandoned animals in Spokane County. They care for nearly 10,000 animals a year.

