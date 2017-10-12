SCRAPS investigating after being made aware of possible fifth mutilated cat body found

SCRAPS said they have officers on call 24-hours a day. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Regional Animal Service(SCRAPS) is continuing their investigation after officials were made aware of another possible cat victim in what they believe is a series of crimes that has left dismembered cats around the area.

“There was a gentleman that does lawn service that after seeing the news reports he told his client he’d found part of a cat in their yard,” explained Ashley Proszek, the SCRAPS field operations manager.

She said he had picked it up and moved it aside to continue doing the lawn, without really thinking about it, and now the body is no longer there.

“It could be considered odd, but without the remains we don’t know if it’s related,” Proszek said. “We don’t know if it was attacked by another animal or if it’s part of this case.”

She said the cat body in question was found near the others about a month ago.

PREVIOUS: SCRAPS investigating after multiple cats killed, cut in half

Someone found the first cat in their yard in August near S. Francis, west of Ash. At first, investigators did not know what to think, SCRAPS said, until three more bodies were found in the past week.

Two more cats were found in the same area, and a fourth cat was found buried in a backyard at Northwest Boulevard and Euclid.

Three of the cats were orange and white, and the fourth cat was a tabby.

The veterinarian is continuing to study the recovered bodies, and it is an active investigation. SCRAPS said in a release they believed the mutilations were the work of a human and not an animal attack.

Officials are investigating for violations of first degree animal cruelty. That is a class C felony, and may result in up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Anyone with information is asked to call SCRAPS at 509-477-2532.

© 2017 KREM-TV