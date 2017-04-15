SCRAPS hosts adoption event at Spokane Valley dealership

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – SCRAPS is hosting an adoption event at Larry Miller Hyundai Saturday afternoon.

SCRAPS leaders said anyone who purchases a car the dealership will make a $100 donation to the SCRAPS Medical Fund or they will take care of adoption fees if you also choose to take home a furry friend. Donations will help pay for food, medical procedures and rehabilitation.

SCRAPS will be at the store located at 8801 East Sprague from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

