SCRAPS getting lots of animal safety calls due to cold temps

Saved kitten

SPOKANE, Wash. – The extreme cold temperatures are not only dangerous for people but pets as well.

That is why SCRAPS said Friday they have been making dozens of house calls to check on animals that might be in danger.

The recent cold snap has local animal agencies working double time ensuring animals are taken care of during the very cold temperatures. SCRAPS said they have gotten numerous calls about an animal being left outside.

Perhaps no little animal knows that better than a little kitten that was brought into SpokAnimal earlier in the week on the brink of death.

“They found him in an abandoned garage,” Dori Peck from SpokAnimal said, “so they found him almost frozen to death literally.”

The kitten needed immediate medical attention. Peck said it took about two and a half hours for the kitten’s temperature to even register in their clinic.

“We gave him oxygen and warm fluids about two hours later his temperature was finally starting to register.”

Peck said while they do not get many cases like this, they do get a lot of calls.

“We get a lot of calls from concerned people in our community as far as animals being left out in the cold,” she said.

On a normal day, SCRAPS said they get about 20 calls. Animal protection officers like Mary Bisch are out every day checking out these concerns.

“We’re just trying to make sure that either dogs are just outside to use the bathroom or if they are outside they do have a place to get away from the elements and they do have water.”

Many times these house calls are not serious cases of neglect. They follow up on each call. Bisch said they are really out to educate pet owners and remind them of the best ways to keep their animals safe in extreme cold.

(© 2017 KREM)