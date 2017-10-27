Scotty's Doghouse, Lucky Puppy to close in December

SPOKANE, Wash. – Owners of Scotty’s Doghouse and the Lucky Puppy announced whey will be closing.

The sports bar and grill on N. Hamilton has been open for two years and was popular with Gonzaga University students. The Lucky Puppy was voted Best Bar in Spokane two years in a row.

Owners said they had been working toward a lease renewal and purchase options with its landlord but they were not able to do so.

Both Scotty’s Doghouse and Lucky Puppy’s last day of business will be December 10.

Scotty’s Doghouse was previously the Bulldog Tavern. The owner, Scott Wilburn, went to Gonzaga and had enjoyed going to the Bulldog Tavern.

General Manager, Joey LaRocque said they are looking for new locations to continue what they started.

© 2017 KREM-TV