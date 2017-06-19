Scientists test water in Latah Creek using safe, red dye

Scientists test water in Latah Creek. (Photo: Washington Department of Ecology, Custom)

SPOKANE CO., Wash. – If you see red water in Latah Creek on Monday, do not be alarmed!

Washington State Department of Ecology officials spent Monday testing how fast water moves through the creek (formerly known as Hangman Creek).

This study and others will help us make recommendations and focus our work to improve the creek's health. pic.twitter.com/nI9qIXrpUE — Ecology East - Brook (@ecyspokane) June 19, 2017

WSDOC used a harmless fluorescent dye to turn the creek pink. The dye travels through the creek and the color is read by equipment placed downstream. This helps scientists collect data that will ultimately give them a better understanding of pollution’s influence on the area.

The dye travels through the creek and the fluorescent color is read by equipment placed downstream. pic.twitter.com/hyQGSj87Pe — Ecology East - Brook (@ecyspokane) June 19, 2017

Scientists said this study, and others, will help them make recommendations and focus their work to improve the creek’s health.

© 2017 KREM-TV