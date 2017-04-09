Schweitzer Engineering opening new office in Spokane Valley

April 9: Schweitzer Engineering has purchased the old ITT Tech building in Spokane Valley. The Pullman-based company said they plan to move into the facility by late summer.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories will expand its Spokane office after buying an office building.



The Pullman-based company plans a move into the old ITT Technical Building in Spokane Valley by late summer.



The Spokesman-Review says Schweitzer makes equipment for the electric power industry. Schweitzer said it will continue to grow in Spokane, where employees have increased from six to 60.



Overall, Schweitzer has nearly 5,000 employees, with about 2,300 of those based at its Pullman headquarters.



Spokane employees support various divisions, including finance, marketing and corporate communications, but more than half work in research and development.



The company designs and builds digital products and systems that protect power grids around the world, preventing blackouts.



© 2017 Associated Press