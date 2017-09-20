‘Sam Strahan Memorial Highway': Petition aims to rename part of HWY 27 after Freeman shooting victim

Photo from KISS 98.1 website (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Freeman community is coming together with a petition to rename a portion of Highway 27 in memory of Sam Strahan, the student who was killed in the Freeman High School shooting.

Spokane radio station KISS 98.1 helped start the petition Tuesday afternoon. It has since gathered more than 2,500 signatures. One of those signatures is from Strahan’s mother.

“The idea was born out of folks reaching out to the radio station and talking about the tragedy,” said Brad Miller, on-air host for KISS 98.1.

When asked why the radio station decided to start this petition, Miller said it was based off a common question from the community.

“Seeing the community coming together is great,” Miller said. “But how do we keep it going? How do we stay Freeman strong?”

Miller said he thinks the petition has been well received since it has been launched.

“It seems like something that will keep the memory alive of not only Sam, but of his family and all the heroic acts that happened that day,” Miller said.

5,000 people are asked to sign the petition before it is delivered to Governor Jay Inslee.

According to the KISS website, the proposed portion of the highway stretches from Pines and 16th Avenue in Spokane Valley to Highway 27 and East Elder Road in Rockford. The map below, from the KISS website, shows that portion of the highway.

Map from KISS 98.1 (Photo: KREM)

© 2017 KREM-TV