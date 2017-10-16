Sacred Heart staff collect money to send pizzas to Vegas hospital

Staff at Sunrise Hospital receive pizzas from Sacred Heart Hospital staff (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- In the wake of the Las Vegas shooting, nurses from the Sacred Heart Emergency Room raised $1,200 and sent 21 pizzas to the staff of Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas.

After experiencing support from the community during the Freeman shooting, nurses understands how a small gesture goes a long way.

“We recently went through a traumatic violent act here locally in the community, so it hit close to home,” said Crystal Burris a seven year emergency room nurse.

Originally, Crystal hoped to gather enough money to send a couple of pizzas, but was able to feed the entire ER, ICU, and even patients and families. Crystal and her nurse cohort wanted the Sunrise hospital staff who are taking care of the victims to receive a little care themselves.

“We wanted to show mutual respect and support from one group of professionals to another,” Crystal explained.

© 2017 KREM-TV