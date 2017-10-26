Sacred Heart patient accused of breaking sprinkler, causing serious flooding

Sacred Heart Medical Center (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A man who was being treated at Sacred Heart Medical Center was arrested Wednesday night after police said he damaged the sprinkler system in his room and caused serious flooding.

Danniil Bezzubenkov, 21, was booked into the Spokane County Jail for malicious mischief and interference with a health care facility.

A nurse at the hospital called police around 6:00 p.m. She told officers Bezzubenkov damaged the sprinkler head in his hospital room and several hundred gallons of water poured out of the sprinkler system into the hospital, according to court documents. She said about 15 treatment rooms were flooded and patients had to be evacuated from those rooms. Court documents said three offices in the emergency room were also flooded and everything on the floor was damaged.

A hospital security guard told officers the water began to flood the floor below the emergency room and was affecting the battery bank that supplies emergency power to the area. Court documents said the guard estimated the damage would well exceed $10,000.

According to court records, Bezzubenkov told an officer he had been banging on the door trying to get the attention of the nurses. When no one came to his room, he told the officer he climbed on his bed and began messing with the sprinkler head until water began pouring out.

