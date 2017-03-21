Sacred Heart Children's Hospital hopes to raise $40k with help of community

SPOKANE, Wash. – The 20th annual Ace Hardware Shootout aims to help raise as much as $40,000 for Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital.

The Ace Shootout brings together sports great to compete in fun challenges on the golf course every year, all the while, raising funds and awareness for Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

The Ace Shootout has two components:

1. Golf Tournament: airing on the Gold Channel, Monday, March 27 at 5:00 p.m. EDT. The winning team will receive $15,000 for their CMN Hospital. Teams are made up of well-known players from football, basketball, hockey, and baseball. Team Football is Mark Rypien who will play for Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital and Marc Bulger.

2. Online fan-favorite contest: The celebrity with the most votes from March 20-31 will receive $25,000 for their CMN Hospital. People can vote online daily at www.aceshootout.org. If Mark Rypien wins, Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital will receive $25,000.

With the support of CMN, Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital is able to fun critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment, specialized training and education, and charitable care.

Vote for Mark Rypien as online fan favorite at aceshootout.org. If he wins, Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital get a $25K donation! Vote every day! #AceShootout17

