Sacajawea MS students only allowed to participate in walkout if parents are there

SPOKANE, Wash. – On March 14, schools in the Spokane area will likely be making the news again.

Students across the country are staging a school walkout in solidarity with the victims of the recent Florida shooting.

Students at Sacajawea Middle School are hoping to follow suit. They say they took all the steps to organize a walkout, but then they were hit with an additional rule. Each child would need to have a parent present at the walkout or the student would get in trouble.

The walkout here at Sacajawea had gained a lot of support. At least 200 permission slips had been turned in but because of an additional, confusing policy, there is now a possibility that the walkout will attract fewer than a dozen people.

Over the past few weeks, student walkouts have happened across the country. Something that inspired Tula Webber and Abigail Baker from Sacajawea Middle School.

"This is the reality of what we live in. Everyday our peers are being killed by other peers and it shouldn't be normal," Baker said.

Webber and Baker soon organized a walkout of their own, a modest one of that. Rather than marching for blocks and blocks, their plan was literally step by step. They would walk 50 feet on school campus from the Sacajawea entrance to the school's totem pole.

“We're not missing much of school for 17 minutes. It's not like we're missing many periods. I didn't think it would cause this much of an issue," Webber said.

But, their plan soon hit a snag. Spokane Public Schools demanded that each student would need to have a parent accompany them. All on the 50-foot trek to the totem pole.

“The fact that parent permission isn't even enough is mind-blowing," Baker said.

Spokane Public Schools said it all comes down to policy. They pointed to a provision that states students will not leave the school building during school hours except by an authorized person, like a parent. It does not matter if it is 50 feet away from the building or 50 miles.

"It's peaceful. We're not bringing politics into it. We're just saying this needs to be fixed and for it to never happen again," Webber explained.

The two do not expect much of a turnout anymore. After all, rules say parents would have to be there in the middle of the day.

"That would cause too much of a line. It's just not reasonable," Baker said.

These girls are vowing to continue the walk out anyway and they insist it will be worth it.

"Personally, if I had to have something on my record to be in trouble, I would love to say it would be a peaceful protest," Webber said.

