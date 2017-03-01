Ryan Holyk family agrees to settlement

Ryan Holyk's bicycle. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. --- The Ryan Holyk family agreed to a settlement instead of going to trial next Monday.

Holyk died while riding his bike at East Sprague Avenue and North Vista Road in Spokane Valley on May 23, 2014.

The cause of Holyk’s death has been questioned consistently since the incident.

Initially, it was believed that Holyk was hit while riding his bicycle down Sprague Avenue by Deputy Joseph Bodman who was responding to assist another deputy.

However, multiple independent reviews have all concluded that Holyk and his bicycle were not hit by Bodman’s vehicle.

The civil trial was scheduled to begin next Monday, but late Tuesday afternoon, officials were notified by the Washington Counties Risk Pool that a settlement was reached, in principle, pending final agreement by the plaintiff and legal defense counsel of the language proposed by the mediator.

SCSO said the settlement was for less than what the Holyk family originally sought. They said the Tuesday announcement closed the civil case.

Bodman was given a written reprimand for not having his lights on that night.

