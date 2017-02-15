Rural Spokane and Stevens Counties struggle with ambulance services

Chewelah Ambulance (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -- Rural communities around the Inland Northwest are struggling with means to provide enough emergency services their customers.

It was just another day for Jonathan Toebben but it quickly became very scary.

“It was the scariest moment of my life figuring out I had blood poisoning and almost dying from it,” said Toebben.

He thought he had a sliver in his hand, but noticed a marking on his arm that didn't seem right.

“Rolled up my sleeve followed a red line from my hand to my elbow and marked it. Well I marked it and a half an hour later it progressed all the way up to my underarm,” he explained.

He immediately called 911 and Deer Park Ambulance had a rig on the way.

“I called them at 10:30 and they got there about 11, 11:15 when they showed up,” he said.

He was lucky. When paramedics arrived, they realized how serious of his condition was and immediately rushed him to Spokane, about 45 minutes away. After surgery, his doctors told him if he had waited any longer he could have died from blood poisoning.

Deer Park Ambulance has two units covering 640 square miles. That is bigger than the city of Houston, Texas.

“If we have to go up to Colville to do a transport to Spokane, that's up to a five hour transport and that takes a unit out for five hours. That means we have one unit left,” said Steven Cooke with Deer Park Ambulance.

Cooke’s skeleton crew of five full time employees cover 4,000 calls each year. He said the biggest misconception is how his crew gets paid.

“Not all of our calls are reimbursable. If there is not transport, there is not funding coming in,” said Cooke. “We don't get EMS levy money, we don't get taxes or bonds. We only get funding from transports.”

For example, if someone has Medicare and Medicaid that only pays out 15 to 20 percent of the transport cost. Otherwise, they are counting on insurance or private payments to come through.

“If there is one catastrophic event that effects funding we are on the verge of going out of business. Not just us, but other rural agencies. Pend Orielle County just had one go out of business,” Cooke explained.

The struggles don't end there. Neighbors to the north in Chewelah are going through the same ordeal. Both agencies are depending more and more on volunteers. Over the last 12 years, Leon Green with Chewelah’s ambulance service has seen a huge decline in people wanting to step up and help. Volunteers are required to complete 120 hours of training, but it does come with some pay. Green and Cooke said it is very hard to attract people to volunteer when the compensation is not enough to live on.

Those volunteers were the first to respond when Robert Baydo when he needed it most. On New Year’s Eve, Robert woke up to what he called paralyzing chest pains.

“All I knew is that I was in pain and the EMT working on me told me that I was having a heart attack and it was a bad one,” said Baydo.

An ambulance arrived within 15 minutes and rushed him off from rural Deer Park to Sacred Heart in Spokane.

“If they had to come from anywhere else I probably wouldn't be standing here,” said Baydo.

When it came to those volunteer paramedics, Baydo saw many familiar faces help him during a dark hour.

“It was inspiring. To see people that you knew try to help, it was pretty good,” he explained.

He said you never think it's going to happen to you, until it does. Then you really appreciate the people, like the volunteers that helped him, who chose to give up their free time to help others.

(© 2017 KREM)