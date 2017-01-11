KREM
Roy Murry to be sentenced for Colbert triple murder

Staff , KREM 7:06 PM. PST January 11, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – The man found guilty of murdering three of his in-laws back in 2015 is set to be sentenced on Thursday morning.

Roy Murry was found guilty of three counts of aggravated first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and first degree arson. The jury also determined that Murry was armed with a firearm at the time of the crimes.

A victim advocated requested three hours for sentencing so the family can speak at the hearing.

Murry was convicted of killing Spokane Fire Lieutenant, Terry Canfield, his wife, Lisa, and her son Jon Constable and then setting their bodies on fire. Murry was married to Canfield's daughter, Amanda.

