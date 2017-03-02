Rogers HS student arrested for bringing knife to school

Rodgers High School (Photo: Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A student was arrested at Rogers High School was arrested Thursday morning for bringing a knife to school.

Spokane Public School officials said they got a tip that the student had a weapon and they called the student down to the office. School leaders were able to confirm the student had a knife but the student refused to give it up.

School officials called Spokane Police and the student still refused to hand over the weapon. The student resisted officers but was taken into custody.

School leaders could not comment further on the incident because the student is a minor.

