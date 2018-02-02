Riverside HS student in custody after making threat to bring gun to school

CHATTAROY, Wash. – Riverside High School lifted a modified lockdown after a student made threats to the school Friday.
Riverside School District Superintendent Ken Russell said law enforcement apprehended the student who threatened to bring a gun to school early Friday and is in custody.
School leaders said all students are safe and classes have returned to normal. After school activities will still take place Friday.
