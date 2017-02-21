Riverfront construction marches on

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Ticketing policy for swerving around potholes
-
Grant Co. coroner identifies teen stabbed, killed
-
Missing 2-year-old found safe near home
-
Parent finds virtual sex acts in app for kids
-
Karnowski's Gonzaga career coming to an end
-
The Investigators: Jailed over a public auction
-
2 On Your Side drives the bumpy Spokane roads
-
The local knockout in Ed Sheeran's hit music video
-
Investigators: Why city plow takes so long?
-
21 People Fired After Day Without Immigrants
More Stories
-
McMorris Rodgers telephone town hall full of…Feb 21, 2017, 6:33 a.m.
-
Investigators: Why Spokane's full city plow takes so longFeb 20, 2017, 4:48 p.m.
-
Pilot, 4 U.S. tourists killed in Australia plane crashFeb 21, 2017, 7:00 a.m.