River closed in Spokane due to high water levels

A photo of people observing the unusally high water level at the Spokane Falls in downtown on March 20. The City of Spokane closed the pedestrian suspension bridges on Tuesday.

SPOKANE, Wash. --- City officials declared the Spokane River to be “closed” on Tuesday afternoon, after water levels reached dangerous heights.

The National Weather Service reported the Spokane River was at 28.69 feet. The river is considered to be at flood stage when it hits 27 feet.

The City of Spokane announced the suspension foot bridges in Riverfront Park closed at 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon and would not reopen until the water subsides.

"We're watching it, the big issue is that it'll stay at that level for at least a week," explained Mayor David Condon at an afternoon press conference. “There is a real safety concern for our citizens.”

Spectators can still see the falls from the banks of the river, but cannot cross the pedestrian bridges.

The fire department also said they will not go into the water to retrieve things like cars that are spotted from the shore, unless they believe there to be imminent danger to someone inside.

City officials said residents need to stay out of the water.

“Use caution around the river, it is currently traveling at 42,500 cubic feet per second,” the City of Spokane tweeted.

© 2017 KREM-TV