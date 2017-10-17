Reward now offered for information leading to fugitive's arrest

Daniel Johnson, 48 (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest is offering a reward to help Spokane Valley major crimes detectives locate and arrest 48-year-old Daniel L. Johnson.

Johnson is suspected of binding an adult female, assaulting her, and shooting her.

Johnson is wanted for 1st degree assault and 1st degree kidnapping.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s office Johnson fled from deputies, has a history of being armed, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Johnson is described as a 6’02 white male with a medium build and short red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts should call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.p3tips.com.

Tipsters do not have to give their name to collect the reward.

