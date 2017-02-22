Residents hold town hall to discuss concerns to send to McMorris Rodgers

Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (Photo: KREM, KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Dozens of people are gathering at the Downtown Spokane Library Wednesday for a town hall about Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

The catch is that there is no indication that the representative will even be there. Organizers say they are holding the town hall in protest because they said the congresswoman is refusing to meet with her constituents. They are expected to air their grievances against her.

The event comes two days after the congresswoman held her first ever telephone town hall. The event was filled with technical problems including the fact that many people couldn't join the call because they were issued incorrect pass codes.

The Congresswoman did hold nine public events in Spokane Tuesday. Her detractors insist it wasn't enough because they were not able to question her.

The town hall starts at 6:00 p.m. and will go to 8:00 p.m.

(© 2017 KREM)