WA, ID political leaders respond to attack on Syria

Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers, R-Wash. (Photo: KING)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington and Idaho political leaders took to social media on Friday to respond to President Trump's strike on Syria.

President Trump ordered the cruise missile strike on a Syrian air base Thursday following a chemical weapons attack Syria launched on its own people on Tuesday. The chemical weapons attack killed 86 people.

The official Syrian Arab News Agency reported nine civilians were killed, including four children, when the missile strike hit the base and nearby villages. Reports state several others were injured.

Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington's Fifth District supported Trump’s actions, calling them “responsible.”

“I support the President’s responsible action last night. Families should be able to go about their daily lives without fear of terrorism. For the Syrian people living under Assad’s reign of terror, fear is their daily reality. With the administration’s tactical military action last night, we demonstrate that the free world stands against these bad actors. I look forward to hearing more details from the White House and their engagement with Congress on any further action,” McMorris Rodgers wrote.

Washington Senator Patty Murray also released a statement:

“The atrocities committed by the Assad regime are truly despicable, and a strong response from the United States and the international community to protect civilians is absolutely warranted. This problem will not be solved with a one-time show of force, and President Trump must now articulate his strategy to Congress and the American people.”

Representative Raul Labrador of Idaho said the following:

“Like all Americans, I was appalled by the use of chemical weapons in Syria and heartbroken that so many innocent people fell victim in such a heinous way. The Syrian government’s abuse of human rights is unacceptable and deserves a strong, thoughtful response from the United States and all civilized nations. However, our response must be in the best interests of the American people and approved by Congress through the deliberative process outlined in our Constitution.



“President Trump needs to have an active dialogue with Congress about not only yesterday’s attack but also any further engagement in Syria. I agree with many of the points President Trump has made about Syria, but his policy will be more effective when it has strong, informed, and bipartisan support in Congress. The American people would benefit from a more active debate about the possible risks and benefits of U.S. intervention in Syria.



“I encourage our Leadership to call us back to Congress so we can debate whether additional military action might be needed to advance the security of the American people.”

Idaho Senator Mike Crapo states his support of President Trump's decision to strike:

“The brutality of the Syrian regime seems to know no bounds. I support the President’s decisive actions to prevent further use of chemical weapons against innocent women, men, and children and from allowing those from falling into the hands of terrorists. I send my gratitude to the men and women of America’s armed forces fighting our enemies abroad. Let us also keep in our minds the memory of the victims of al-Assad’s attacks as the United States and our allies fight the spread of terrorism.”

