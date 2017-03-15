Renderings of new Looff Carrousel building released

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Wednesday afternoon, the Spokane Parks and Recreation Department posted images of what the new Looff Carrousel building in Riverfront Park is expected to look like.

Demolition began Monday on the old building. Crews will build a new building for the carrousel at the same location, but it will have climate-control to protect the wooden carrousel animals.

City officials have said previously the new building is slated to open in early 2018.

