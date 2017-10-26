Remains found in west Spokane Co. in May ruled suicide

Spokane County Sheriff's Office (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – Spokane County investigators have identified the human remains found by a hunter near Brooks and Thorpe Road back on May 3.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the remains as Chuan Yang, 28. They said Yang died from a gunshot wound to the head. Investigators have closed the case as a suicide.

Spokane County Sheriff’s officials said extensive searches of the area found a Glock handgun and a Social Security card belonging to Yang. Authorities said Yang purchased the gun in 2015.

© 2017 KREM-TV