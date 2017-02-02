KREM
Refugees arrive at Spokane International Airport

Staff , KREM 9:31 PM. PST February 02, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. -- World Relief and a group of people gathered at Spokane International Airport on Thursday night to welcome a refugee family from Eritrea, Africa. 

 

 

The refugees were a mother and her two daughters.

 

 

Thousands of refugees are fleeing the small country of Eritrea into Ethiopia or Sudan. Both of those countries were included in President Donald Trump's recent executive order regarding immigrants and refugees. 

 

 

