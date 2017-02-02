Refugees arrive at Spokane International Airport

SPOKANE, Wash. -- World Relief and a group of people gathered at Spokane International Airport on Thursday night to welcome a refugee family from Eritrea, Africa.

World relief is at the Spokane Airport welcoming a family from Eritrea, Africa. pic.twitter.com/BUtXmtFqqv — Matt Vergara (@KREMMatt) February 3, 2017

The refugees were a mother and her two daughters.

They have arrived pic.twitter.com/SwLyDfq39S — Matt Vergara (@KREMMatt) February 3, 2017

Thousands of refugees are fleeing the small country of Eritrea into Ethiopia or Sudan. Both of those countries were included in President Donald Trump's recent executive order regarding immigrants and refugees.

