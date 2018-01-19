Refugee family from Congo reunited at Spokane Airport

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Two refugees from Congo were welcomed to America at the Spokane International Airport Friday night.

Solange and Flora were reunited with their mother and brother who were traveling from a refugee camp in Uganda. Both women are single mothers who came to the United States a year and a half ago.

World Relief Spokane said the family fled the Congo after Solange and Flora’s father was killed in a government revolution.

Dozens of people showed up holding signs to welcome them to America.



© 2018 KREM-TV