Refugee family from Congo reunited at Spokane Airport

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Two refugees from Congo were welcomed to America at the Spokane International Airport Friday night.
Solange and Flora were reunited with their mother and brother who were traveling from a refugee camp in Uganda. Both women are single mothers who came to the United States a year and a half ago.
World Relief Spokane said the family fled the Congo after Solange and Flora’s father was killed in a government revolution.
Dozens of people showed up holding signs to welcome them to America.
