Refugee family from Congo reunited at Spokane Airport

Staff , KREM 8:34 PM. PST January 19, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. --  Two refugees from Congo were welcomed to America at the Spokane International Airport Friday night. 

Solange and Flora were reunited with their mother and brother who were traveling from a refugee camp in Uganda. Both women are single mothers who came to the  United States a year and a half ago.

World Relief Spokane said the family fled the Congo after Solange and Flora’s father was killed in a government revolution.

Dozens of people showed up holding signs to welcome them to America. 
 

