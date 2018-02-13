Recovering addict says making OxyContin less available is not enough to fix the issue

052112_oxycodone.jpg (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The maker of the OxyContin decided to stop marketing the drug to doctors, all with the goal of preventing opioid abuse.

In Spokane, opioid overdoses have doubled in the last few years. On average, local firefighters respond to an opioid overdose every day. Even as OxyContin becomes less available, experts will tell you it may not be enough.

Temptation and the torture of addiction were no match for Chris Morse. He is the face of resolve, relief and recovery.

"It's given me a new outlook on life. It's really given me a new life," Morse said.

He is a success story the sad shattering world of addiction. At the height of his problem is, he was taking seven pills a day. So many, that he was turned away from a detox program.

"It was too much. I was too much of a risk," he explained.

Morse's story underscores why the maker of OxyContin decided to stop marketing to doctors. In Spokane, the numbers tell a bad story. Officials said opioid overdoses were their highest ever in 2016, some of them were from Oxy. Beyond the stats and the move to restrict advertising for Oxy, Morse and others will tell you this is an epidemic that will not be going away.

"There is definitely a risk that people will go to other drugs," Morse said.

Firefighters agree and it makes sense. When someone is truly in the throes of an addiction, they will stop at nothing in the quest to get high.

"It opens up the door to trying to access the illegal opioids, heroin, heroin laced with fetanyl," Morse said.

Chris has been on the straight and narrow for almost four years, a true inspiration in an age of opioids and the people addicted to them.

Even with this week's decision about OxyContin not being marketed to doctors, there is a still a major legal battle ahead. Washington is one of several states suing the maker of Oxy saying the company was deceptive in its sales practices.

© 2018 KREM-TV